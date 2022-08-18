Doubt, Caution in Tinubu’s Camp, as OBJ says ‘ South Lokan’ during visit

Ex president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo dropped hint of the shape of his mind about 2023 yesterday.

We however gathered that prominent members of Tinubu”s camp are saying that Balogun Of Owu was Ambiguous -..he didn’t state clearly.where he is standing.

Obasanjo is a crafty person. People present know that.He is fill of Ogbon Agba ( Native or Experiential Wisdom)

OBASANJO during TINUBU’S visit said :

“I am very much aware that it’s the turn of the South to produce the next President of Nigeria. I was part of the meeting when the agreement was made between Northern and Southern Leaders. I am even surprised PDP gave her ticket to another North candidate.

It will be an injustice to the South if the North retains Power after 8 years of rule.

We will do the right thing when the time comes”