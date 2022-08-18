Electricity workers give FG 2wks, or else.. suspend strike

Total darkness enveloped Nigeria, albeit for hours on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.. It was a nationwide Blackout as tool of negotiation from electricity workers.

But, a quick meeting from the minister saved the day, at least for the next two weeks… A window for ASUU- like negotiation.

YOUNEWS was told ““We have been asked to suspend our action and when you suspend an action, you can recall it any moment.

” We want to believe that the government will handle this matters in good faith as some of them have lingered to a very dangerous point.

The Nigerian electricity workers under the umbrella of the National Union of Electricity Employees and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies have agreed to suspend the industrial action embarked upon on Wednesday for two weeks.

This was achieved following the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

The Union then directed all its members nationwide to withdraw their services from Wednesday, August 17.

They vowed not to start working again until the Federal Government complied with all of their demands. The power union is protesting the non-payment of outstanding arrears owed to former employees of the disbanded Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Following the nationwide blackout that followed the strike embarked upon by the NUEE, Ngige summoned an emergency conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the electricity workers to resolve the issues that led to the strike.

The Federal Government, after the meeting, announced that the strike has been suspended.

Earlier, Electricity workers have shut down the Abuja TCN station as they embark on a strike.

In the same vein, the national electricity grid on Wednesday morning began a nosedive from over 4,000 megawatts (MW) to 762MW as workers under the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) began an industrial action to protest a compulsory promotion interview for principal managers, among other issues.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) protested on Tuesday, blocking the premises of TCN in Maitama after it issued a notice of the strike earlier, notifying that it would fully commence the industrial action on Wednesday.

According to the General Secretary, Joe Ajaero in the notice dated 15th August 2022, the union protested against a directive by “the TCN Board that all Principal Managers in acting capacity going to Assistant General Managers, must appear for a promotion interview.

This directive is in contravention of our Conditions of Service and Career Progression Paths, and unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.”

It also alleged stigmatization of staff from the office of the Head of Serve of the Federation from working in other areas in the power sector, as well as refusal of the Market operator at TCN to fund the payment of entitlement of ex-PHCN staff as agreed in December 2019.

The union faulted the authorities for not resolving the promotion issues for three years and was not convinced about the issues regarding stigmatization at the Office of the Head of Service.