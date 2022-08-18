Navy Dismisses Officer for homosexual affair with teenager in Delta

The Nigerian Navy has dismissed an officer, SLT VN Ukpawanne, on allegations of sodomising a teenager in Delta State.

Ukpawanne was court martial and found guilty on four counts of disobeying standing order, attempting to commit sodomy, disgraceful conduct and wrong use of drugs.

An officer a Sub- lieutenant in Nigerian Navy (Equivalently a Lieutenant in Army) earning Approximately nothing less than 250-300k

Any unnatural sexual orientation I.e Lesbianism, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) is sodomy and punishable by law ranging from 14 year imprisonment.

Sodomy is felony, and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.” Section 215 of the Nigeria’s constitution.

He is to be handed over to the police to be prosecuted and sentenced to jail term if found guilty by court of competent jurisdiction.

He was dismissed by the court martial which is also a powerful court that is in charge of handling any cases that concerns the misconduct of military officers, so had has been punished for the offence he committed.

The family of the minor in question reserve the right to seek for redress in a court of competent jurisdiction if they are not certified with the court martial judgement of merely dismissing him from service.

.