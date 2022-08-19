Honor among thieves? Kidnappers’ leader collects N4m ransom, declares N2m to gang

Five suspected kidnappers of a traditional ruler and three others in Ondo state arrested and paraded are lamenting that their leader stole part of the ransom paid by the relations of the victims.

The suspects paraded at the state police command in Akure, include Ilyasu Lawal, 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Sidi, 26, Garuba Bature, 36, Abubakar Dangy, 20 and Mohammed Mosere, 25.

Recall that the traditional ruler, the Onikun of lkun, Mukaila Bello and others who include a former House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency Yèyé Gbafinro , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile, were kidnapped at about 6:30 pm around Ago Yeye, along Owo/ lkare road on August 4, this year, after the driver conveying them was shot in the head.

The abductors had demanded for N200 m from the families of the victim but they negotiated it down to N4 million.

The suspects while being paraded expressed shocked to hear that the victims paid N4m ransom whereas their leader, who is on the run, declared N2m as ransom collected.

While their leader, who was on the run, declared N2 million as ransom paid for the victims, the relation of one of the victims, Abdul Muritala, who took the ransom to their leader insisted openly that he delivered N4 million to him and he counted it before releasing the suspects.

The five other suspects who were physically angry said only N2 m was declared to them.

But while parading the suspects at the state police command headquarters, the state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran said that four of the suspects were arrested at their residence in Ibadan while Dangy was arrested in Owo town.

Items recovered from them included three barrel guns, five live cartridges, two face masks and two jack knives.

They said their leader gave them N200,000 each for the operation.

Abdul Muritala, who took the ransom to the kidnappers said it was the entire community that contributed the money.

“They said we should pay N200m but we begged them and they reduced it to N4m. The community contributed the ransom money. Our people spent three days with them without eating any food.

“They released them along Ikare Owo road. I was the person that took the ransom money to the place. I saw the kidnappers

” They came out with guns. They did not wear mask when they came out to collect the ransom. When we dropped the money they said we should go and that we will see our people soon.”

The police commissioner added that the kidnappers that killed a soldier and abducted a Lebanese in Owo has been arrested and charged to court.