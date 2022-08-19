Lagos extends Okada ban to 4 more LG…7,500 seized, crushed so far !

Three months after Sanwo-Olu ordered a total restriction on Okada in six LGAs, comprising Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa, as well as LCDAs under them.

Lagos State Government, on Thursday, has extended the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Effective from September 1, 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed enforcement teams to fully implement the proscription order and bust erring riders across the councils listed in the Okada ban.

This brings it to 25 councils of the 57 councils in which Okada activities have been proscribed.

Kosofe Local Government

a. Ikosi-Isherri LCDA

b. Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Oshodi-Isolo Local Government

a. Isolo LCDA Shomolu Local Government

a. Bariga LCDA. Mushin Local Government

a. Odi-Olowo LCDA

The State Government advised residents to embrace alternative means of transportation for their journey, noting that the State had provided safe and sustainable First- and Last-Mile Transport Scheme, BRT Scheme, e-hailing taxi Scheme, and other acceptable means for the safety of commuters.

Oladehinde disclosed that 7,500 motorcycles had been impounded and crushed in the ongoing enforcement, while resistance had dropped sharply. He issued a stern warning to riders who may want to flout the proscription order, stressing that the enforcement would not be spared.