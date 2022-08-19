Peter Obi closes rank with Femi Kuti, visits.. ‘Zombie’ comment debunked

To dampen the attack on legendary Nigerian saxophonist and afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has initiated a meeting with Kuti.

Recall that Kuti had come under fire for allegedly referring to Obi’s supporters – Obi-dients – as zombies, according to news making the rounds on social media.

A Twitter account belonging to Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization, with the handle, @PO_GrassRoots, on Wednesday, tweeted, “BREAKING: Our incoming President H.E @PeterObi met with @Femiakuti to assure him of issue based campaign and inclusiveness of all Nigerians in his movement. What a man? Dear Nigerians, we must not miss this opportunity of having H.E @PeterObi as our next President. #Obidatti2023.”

Meanwhile, another viral picture also shows that Nigerian music veteran Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, was also in the meeting.

A Twitter user who identifies as Peter Obi Ambassador_007, with the handle, @JesusOverNaija, tweeted, “#OBIdientlyYUSful’s, Come&See ooo!!! Earlier this morning,our Oga meets with @Femiakuti & @AreaFada1 (referring to Charley Boy).

Kuti, in a video, however, cleared the air that he never referred to Obi’s supporters as zombies, as against widespread reports on social media.

The five-time Grammy award-nominated instrumentalist explained that his grouse with the supporters of Obi was the name they call themselves, Obidients.

The Afrobeats legend said his family has gone through a lot in the hands of various Nigerian governments to be ‘obidient, adding that he has never supported any political party or candidate.

Kuti had said, “I have seen insults directed to me and my family as well as the threat that they will burn the Shrine because they feel I said that Peter Obi’s supporters are zombies.

“First let’s be clear; what did I say? I said that I am too angry and sad, and depressed to be Obedient. I said, “How can anybody come up with that term? How can you be Obedient, how? I don’t see it. How can you be Obedient in this country; we have had the EndSARS, killings, my grandmother was killed, my father’s house was burnt, the oppression of my family, and I am supposed to be obedient.

“Do you know the meaning of obedient? It means if they tell you to sit down, you will sit down and when they tell you to stand up you will stand up. It means you are an obedient person. I cannot be obedient.”

The saxophonist said, “I went on to say that Obi himself was friends with Atiku and he went on to be Atiku’s vice-president. So, if he was Atiku’s vice-president while they were pals. If they had won the last election they would have been pals hugging each other now.

“Did I call Peter Obi’s supporters zombies? It means I would have said that ‘all Peter Obi’s supporters are zombies’. Did I say that? No,” he added.