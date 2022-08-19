Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Police declares partial lockdown in Lagos over security threat

Police declares partial lockdown in Lagos over security threat

YouNews August 19, 2022 Crime, News, Press Release Leave a comment 72 Views

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi on Wednesday declared that Nigeria’s commercial capital is currently under a partial security lockdown.

He said security agencies were prepared for criminals that may want to disturb the peace of the state.

Mr Alabi said the partial lockdown was for a purpose, stressing that the police and other security agencies in Lagos were ready for any intruders.

He said there were stop-and-search points at different places that had become parts of the security architectures in the state.

The Lagos police boss, who said that though the number of police personnel in the state was inadequate, added that with community/police partnership, the current number could tackle all crimes and criminality

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

FIFA sells 2.45 million tickets for Qatar World Cup

Organisers have sold 2.45 million tickets for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, world soccer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.