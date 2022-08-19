Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was at the meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has revealed insiders gist from the event.

“When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didn’t want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind closed doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.

“Obasanjo spoke at length and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back, and prayed for him copiously”, he said.

Gbajabiamila made the statement on Thursday while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos.

The Speaker, who was present at the closed-door meeting between Obasanjo and Tinubu on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

He said Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.