Access Bank Lagos City Marathon names Dapo Sotuminu Media Director

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has named top flight Sports Journalist, Mr. Dapo Sotuminu, as the new Director of Media for the marathon event.

The announcement was made at the weekend by the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Chief Bukola Olopade.

Nilayo Sports are the owners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Olopade noted that, Dapo Sotuminu, will also double as the Director of Media for Nilayo Sports Management Limited.

Olopade, stressed that, the choice of Dapo Sotuminu, for the job, was carefully made, owing to his vast experience as a consistent first class sports journalist of over two and half decades.

Olopade, said the 2019 Nigeria Media Merit Award winner will resume his new position with immediate effect.

Dapo Sotuminu was Head of Sports, Comet Newspaper, pioneer Head of Sports, The Nation Newspaper, Group Sports Editor, Compass newspapers, Deputy Group Sports Editor, New Telegraph newspaper and Editor, Sportcompass.com.ng before this appointment.

