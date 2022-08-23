Atiku calls Wike’s bluffs, as all reconciliation moves Lule (collapse)

Indications have emerged that Atiku’s Camp may Call Wike’s Bluff.

Campaign Committee Following is set to have reached that decision hours ago after the perceived stalemate that characterised the reconciliation committee set up to end the frosty relationship between the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The body is set to announce members of the Presidential Council Committee, without factoring in Wike and his gang.

This came on a day some loyalists of the Rivers governor were said to have started abandoning him.

But firing back, allies of Governor Wike, yesterday, dismissed speculations of a major crack within their ranks.

Atiku had appointed a seven-man team, led by Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State to hold discussions with Wike’s team, led by former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana.

The two camps met in Port-Harcourt over the weekend for their inaugural meeting.

But a source familiar with the frosty relationship between the two PDP leaders disclosed that the two camps have failed to shift grounds, a situation that may affect the reconciliation.

The source said: “The reconciliation meeting between Atiku and Wike remains a stalemate. From our findings, the Atiku camp will ignore Wike and go ahead to announce the Presidential Campaign Committee.

“Once that is done, the Wike camp too will declare where they are heading because the Atiku camp is insisting that the Wike camp cannot hold them to ransom. The situation now is that Wike’s camp is insisting that Ayu must go but the PDP chairman has resisted that move.”

On where the governors stand, the source said: “The PDP governors will hold their meetings but they are divided.

Some are with Atiku, while others are with Wike. It means they are not united. The problem we have is that there is no neutral person that can resolve the feud between Atiku and Wike.”