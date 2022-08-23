Oyetola’s incurable optimism increases, as Court oks Election Materials inspection

The Election petition Tribunal for 2022 Osun Governorship Election on Monday granted ex-parte motion brought by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and All Progressives Congress (APC) for substituted service on Osun-Governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

At the sitting, the counsel to Oyetola and APC, Yomi Aliyu, SAN who brought the motion of substituted service to the court, said the 2nd respondent, Adeleke, has been evading being served the petition challenging his victory.

He noted that the bailiff has served the first respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), third, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the petition.

According to him: “When the bailiff arrived the residence of the second respondent to serve him the petition, the guard in his house did not allow him to serve him and out of fear, he left.

“We pray the court to grant the prayer of substituted service on Senator Ademola Adeleke of pasting the petition on the notice board of the court.”

He made an oral application for court to grant the prayer of the first and second petitioner request to access the electoral materials and scan ballot papers.

The chairman of Tribunal, Tertsea Aorga Kume granted the motion exparte of substituted service on Senator Ademola Adeleke and the prayer for petitioner to access the electoral materials and scan ballot papers which are in the custody of the first respondent, INEC.