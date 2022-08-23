Pay-On-Delivery: Police Trackdown Notorious Robber of Online Vendors

By Felix Mordi

Going by an old saying that, “Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner”, a day of reckoning has come for an alleged unrepentant online robber.

The suspect, 44-year-old Olumide Agboola, currently in police custody, was said to have severally dispossessed unsuspecting vendors by placing orders online, only to rob his victims at the point of delivery.

His cup of criminal acts got filled to the brim recently after dispossessing his victim of her personal Infinix Hot 9 mobile phone, assorted fabrics, underpants and singlets she went to deliver to him.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, total value of the items amounted to N193,000.

His arrest, Hundeyin said in a press release, was sequel to a painstaking investigation launched by detectives attached to the Makinde Police Station, after a number of reports were received about his activities, adding that, “Different CCTV footages at his various crime scenes have aided in the irrefutable identification of the suspect”.

On how he succeeded in his nefarious acts, the PPRO said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would then rob them”.

With his arrest, the police have commenced

investigation as to recovering other stolen items from his previous operations.