Shettima’s suits/coats on Canvas @ Lawyers event’s trending

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has knocked the dressing of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, at the Nigeria Bar Association Conference in Lagos State.

The event, held on Monday, was graced by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi, respectively.

Shettima, who represented the standard bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was dressed in a black suit and red tie, accompanied by a pair of gym shoes, which has stirred reactions from social media users.

Sharing a picture of Shettima at the event on his Twitter page, Omokri wrote, “This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference?

“Someone said Shettima must have changed his clothes in a car booth just like the fake bishops did.”

Another said :It’s very embarrassed. Imagine an ex Governor dressed like Village Headmaster of olden days to NBA conference like this.

Does he not have an adviser of personal staff put him into how to dress properly to an International conference like that of NBA.

Can’t Shetima not see Peter Obi and Atiku dressing corporately.