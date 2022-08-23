Tragedy in Anambra as Army Major is Shot Dead !

A major of the Nigerian Army, Churchill Orji, has been shot dead in Anambra State.

He was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis of Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A schoolmate of the deceased, Leonard Edu, confirmed the development to journalists.

He said, “He was my senior in Agulu Boys Secondary School. Our labour prefect then. It’s true he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, in Ihiala,” he said.

From Nneogidi village, Agulu, Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday ( Sunday) at Azia/ukpor defending the South-East from the marauders,” a tribute read.

Ihiala axis, bordering Imo State, where the army major was reportedly killed, has been known for notorious activities.

Normalcy was gradually returning to the area before the recent development.

There was crisis in the area after the killing of a militant identified as ‘Double Lion’, who operated from Orlu area of Imo State through some communities in Ihiala and Nnewi South in Anambra.

Double Lion and four members of his gang were killed by a suspected rival group at Ihiala in June.