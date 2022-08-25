49yrs-old impregnates daughter, collects money from 5 men to rape her

Ogun State Police Command has said a 49-year-old man, Amoda Bola, arrested for impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld), confessed to the allegation.

The suspect, who was nabbed in Ode Remo area of the state, also reveled that he invited no fewer than five other men to his house to have sex with her after which they paid him some amount of money.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the suspect was arrested last Wednesday after the teenage victim reported her ordeals to operatives of Ode Remo divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the victim had accused her father of inviting men to his house to have sex with her at different times after which he was paid and that her father had been forcing her to bed on several occasions.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. Upon interrogation, the suspect, who initially denied the allegations later confessed when the victim confronted him.

“His confession led to the arrest of five others who had slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of the father,” Oyeyemi said.

The five men Bola confessed to have slept with his daughter include: Ahmed Ogunkoya, aged 30; Muyiwa Adeoye, 48; David Sunday Solaja, 69; Emmanuel Olusanya, 50, and Joshua Olaniran, 50.

According to the PPRO, the five other suspects had also confessed to having carnal knowledge of the victim and that they paid Bola in return.

Oyeyemi disclosed further that the mother of the victim had separated from the father, adding that the victim was taken to the state hospital, Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy being the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant,” the PPRO disclosed.