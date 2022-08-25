Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, Joins Labour Party

Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo on Wednesday, joined the Labour Party weeks after resigning his membership of the All Progressive Congress.

The actor announced his resignation from APC in a statement shared on his social media on July 11.

On his Instagram feed, he shared pictures of himself with Labour Party executives in Abuja

He wrote. ‘’It was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, led by its Chairman, Comrade Peter Diugwu, representing the National Executive of the Party. I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this people-centric party to our chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member.

‘’This will enable me assist in my own humble way to the enthronement of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 for the good governance of our dear country which is so blessed by God but has been so battered by bad leaders.”