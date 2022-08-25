Another Presidential Candidate Kneels For Obasanjo’s Prayers

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Professor Chris Imumolen, has been spotted in pictures kneeling before former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for prayers.
The professor visited the former president at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
