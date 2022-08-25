E tu Lawyers ?..go on rampage over bags, destroy booths @ NBA Conference

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
August 25, 2022

Nigerian lawyers went on the rampage, destroying registration booths and conference bags at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

According to reports, photographs and videos from the conference venue in Lagos State, this occurred on Tuesday night.

The lawyers, who were reported earlier to have been piqued by the quality of conference materials they paid for, especially the bags, became impatient with the slow pace of handing it out.

Some of them were reported to have become impatient, leading to the chaos that followed.

viral video on social media has exposed lawyers at the NBA conference destroying the registration booth over the non-distribution of bags The video, which was shared by Joe Igbokwe, a commissioner in Lagos state, has a voice in the background that explained the reason for their action .

At the registration booth, the lawyers alleged that the officials had refused to share some bags.

The bags are said to contain some reading materials suspected that would be needed by the lawyers in the course of their profession.

The registration booths were said to have been destroyed in the process.

