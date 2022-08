The Director of Finance and Accounts in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Eno Ubi-Otu, is currently being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25billion tax remittances.

The suspect who arrived at the Commission in the early hours of Wednesday is still being interrogated .

A source disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic Audit Report of the NDDC.