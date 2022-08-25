Exposed ! Ordeals of Falconets @ Turkey beyond sleeping at airport

Facts have emerged that the Falconets predicament in Turkey goes beyond sleeping at the airport.

We have unearthed several other difficulties the young female players encountered pre-tournament and at the tournament proper.

Such range from Incomplete kits to allowances denied.

It was learnt that prior to the tournament, that the players allegedly bought their sneakers themselves, after kits supplier Nike failed to deliver them.

A team source said, “The players bought their sneakers themselves, I bought mine too. Everybody bought theirs. How much is Nike sneakers that you can’t buy for the players?

“Actually, they asked the players to send their sizes; everybody sent theirs, only for us to get to Abuja and was told Nike didn’t come with the shoes. We got other kits but the sneakers weren’t included.

“So, we all went into the market to buy the sneakers. It’s not hidden; people were taking the players pictures as they were buying the shoes. I had to chase the guy they were buying from away. I told him if he wanted to sell to the players, he should choose a secluded place. I bought two pairs.”

Allowance

On if the team had been paid their allowances after exiting the tournament, our source said the players were given $500 for their efforts in Costa Rica, adding that were also given an extra N40, 000 transportation home from Abuja.

She stated, “They were promised bonuses if they reached the quarter-finals. That’s what they were banking on. They got normal camp allowances but it was for some few days.

“At the end of the day, what do they take home? $500. I don’t know if they will give them any other money. I learnt they were also given N40, 000 to transport themselves to their bases from Abuja by road. I just hope it doesn’t happen.

“These players are the most amazing set of footballers I’ve come across; they don’t talk, they are so humble, intelligent and focused on their football. But why will they play and not get paid?”