FG agency Director Slumps, Dies While Fighting Female Colleague

One person has died as a result of a fight between two colleagues at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

At the agency’s office in Katsina state on Wednesday, August 17, Julius Haruna, a member of staff, passed away after fighting with Muibat Abdusalam. The female colleague has already been arrested by police, and a probe into the incident has been opened.

