Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » FG agency Director Slumps, Dies While Fighting Female Colleague

FG agency Director Slumps, Dies While Fighting Female Colleague

August 25, 2022

One person has died as a result of a fight between two colleagues at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

At the agency’s office in Katsina state on Wednesday, August 17, Julius Haruna, a member of staff, passed away after fighting with Muibat Abdusalam. The female colleague has already been arrested by police, and a probe into the incident has been opened.

Haruna passed away during an altercation with Muibat Abdusalam in the workplace. While there are no details about what might have happened between the deceased staff member and Ms. Abdusalam, the former has been detained by Katsina police command officers.

