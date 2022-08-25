Nigerians can now apply for 2022 United Kingdom Scale-up Visa !

Beginning on August 22, the United Kingdom (UK) will accept applications from Nigerians and other foreign nationals for the scale-up visa for 2022.

The British government said in a statement that the development would help growing companies attract the best talent to boost productivity throughout the economy.

It is thought that scaling up is a crucial stage for high-growth companies to continue growing

and boost their global competitiveness.

As it brings in sought-after expertise and skills, businesses that can increase their innovation and productivity and subsequently continue to contribute to the UK’s economy, the exercise is expected to attract talent from a variety of fields, including science, engineering, and programming.