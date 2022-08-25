Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Nigerians can now apply for 2022 United Kingdom Scale-up Visa !

Nigerians can now apply for 2022 United Kingdom Scale-up Visa !

YouNews August 25, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

Beginning on August 22, the United Kingdom (UK) will accept applications from Nigerians and other foreign nationals for the scale-up visa for 2022.

The British government said in a statement that the development would help growing companies attract the best talent to boost productivity throughout the economy.

It is thought that scaling up is a crucial stage for high-growth companies to continue growing
and boost their global competitiveness.

The British government said in a statement that the development would help growing companies attract the best talent to boost productivity throughout the economy. It is thought that scaling up is a crucial stage for high-growth companies to continue growing and boost their global competitiveness.

As it brings in sought-after expertise and skills, businesses that can increase their innovation and productivity and subsequently continue to contribute to the UK’s economy, the exercise is expected to attract talent from a variety of fields, including science, engineering, and programming.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

91 Zamfara Students expel from Cyprus University ,State owing scholarship fees

91 students from Zamfara state have been expelled by Cyprus International University over the failure ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.