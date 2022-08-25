Opinion: Revisiting Lekki Tollgate ‘massacre’

Stop parodying a ridiculous untruth. There was no massacre at Lekki. You saw an untrained 18-year d shot randomly and killed 23 persons in a school in Texas. You are looking for bodies after six trained soldiers shot point blank into a packed crowd.

You saw persons claiming scores of persons have been shot dead, including celebrities. Yet all celebrities claimed as shot dead were found to be alive. It so happened that not one of all the celebrities at the rally was still there when the shooting began. You have not asked who wanted them dead or wanted them reported dead and so even manufactured pictures of their shooting.

You saw pictures of dead bodies with shattered skulls claimed to have been shot at the protest only to read the picture was the picture of an accident victim two days earlier. You watched DJ Switch ”removing bullets” from shot persons, you did not wonder why any military will have a Medical Corp if soldiers can be trained to remove bullets from AK47 from shot soldiers.

Please look for a soldier to ask and I am sure you must have at least one friend who knows about his. They will tell you one bullet from an AK47 will go clean through six persons in a line only getting stuck in the seventh person. Yet all Doctors who treated victims of the shooting that night confirmed that ALL the victims curiously presented with lacerations, not bullet penetration wounds.

You have not asked why DJ Switches refugee status application in Canada was ultimately rejected last year. I will tell you, a forensic investigation of the video where DJ Switch was holding a supposed bullet shell, shows she was holding live ammunition. The question she was never able to answer truthfully was where she got a live ammunition she was showing off as a spent bullet shell.

You should then ask why would some persons want the world to believe scores of persons were shot dead when in fact the military used dummy bullets like thru type they use in training which hardly ever kills, but live lacerations which tallied with the observation of the Doctors at the trauma centre which handled 13 cases if unique lacerations and no bullet penetration at Lekki that night.

The answer is in the wanton destruction of Lagos on the night of the supposed “massacre”. Ask yourself what type of happenstance leads to the destruction of 237 new BRT buses, 169 of which had never been used. You should ask where in the world trained soldiers will turn AK47 bullets into a crowd and someone will still be shooting a film amidst flying bullets. The selective destruction of Asiwaju Tinubu’s assets and the incitive broadcast by Kanu ordering the destruction of Lagos as well as the arrest and conviction last month of at least one person who said he was carrying out Kanu’s instruction is enough to convince you that it was premeditated destruction of Lagos with the protest as a facade. To date, not one family member if anyone shot at Lekki has shown up. You are not asking what type of bullet was successfully selected to kill only victims who have no family to ask after them. By the way, it has now been confirmed that three groups of persons in Ghana and Nigeria, received cash ” grants” of over $2.7 million to create large-scale protests in Nigeria. The investigations are still on.

@ O’seun Ogunseitan