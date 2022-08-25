Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Police arrest members of notorious one chance gang

Police arrest members of notorious one chance gang

YouNews August 25, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Two members of a one-chance gang notorious for operating along Funsho Williams Avenue of Lagos state, have been arrested by police operatives attached to Surulere Division.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects identified as Usman Hussani, aged 21, and Ebuka Ukechukwu, aged 25, were arrested following a distress call received from a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

The suspects, Usman Hussani, aged 21, and Ebuka Ukechukwu, aged 25, were arrested following a distress call received from a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

Recovered from the suspects are 2 mobile phones, 2 SIM cards, one Sterling Bank ATM card, one UBA cheque booklet belonging to Ugochukwu (other names withheld) and one brand new tricycle with registration number LSD 360 QN used by the gang.

Suspects will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

91 Zamfara Students expel from Cyprus University ,State owing scholarship fees

91 students from Zamfara state have been expelled by Cyprus International University over the failure ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.