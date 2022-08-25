Police arrest members of notorious one chance gang

Two members of a one-chance gang notorious for operating along Funsho Williams Avenue of Lagos state, have been arrested by police operatives attached to Surulere Division.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects identified as Usman Hussani, aged 21, and Ebuka Ukechukwu, aged 25, were arrested following a distress call received from a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

The suspects, Usman Hussani, aged 21, and Ebuka Ukechukwu, aged 25, were arrested following a distress call received from a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

Recovered from the suspects are 2 mobile phones, 2 SIM cards, one Sterling Bank ATM card, one UBA cheque booklet belonging to Ugochukwu (other names withheld) and one brand new tricycle with registration number LSD 360 QN used by the gang.

Suspects will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.