Wike's 'Bride Price' increases, as Atiku rushes to Snatch him from Tinubu's hold in UK

August 25, 2022

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has headed to the UK in an attempt to resolve his rift with Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state.

Sources close to the former vice-president said Abubakar is billed to meet with the Rivers governor on Thursday.

Abubakar’s desperate move to resolve the issues between him and Wike came a day after Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the Rivers governor in Paris, France.

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue; Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and other PDP stalwarts loyal to the Rivers governor also attended the meeting.

