Wike’s Going! Going!!.. Campaign DG decamps to APC !

Governor Nyesom Wike may have send an advance team to APC.

His key ally has Dumped the Peoples Democratic party(PDP) for the All Proessives Congress(APC)

Sudor Nwiyor, the Director General (DG) of the Nyesom Wike Solidarity Movement, left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Nwiyor has joined the All Progressives Congress, the main opposition party (APC).

Nwiyor, who announced his departure from the PDP on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, claimed he changed sides because PDP members are ignored “while money is being shared to new members to entice them into the party.” In his own words, “My decision is a result of the dysfunctional PDP regime, which dumps and abandons party members while rewarding newcomers with money to join the party.

All of the leaders in the state’s 23 local government areas have been without appointments, and when they have asked what benefits they will receive, I have been unable to provide any information.

This helped me make the decision to switch to the APC. I’ll collapse every WSM structure into the APC.

Governor Wike, Nwiyor’s boss, is also rumoured to be thinking about joining the APC. Following his second- place finish in the PDP presidential primary election in May, he was not given any consideration for the vice presidential ticket by the party