YOUNEWS EDITORIAL : ASUU CRISIS : What we do not like to hear !

Unfortunately Nigerians don’t look like to hear the truth. We have overburdened the government with our welfarist expectations.

We don’t pay taxes but we want to enjoy what countries that pays enjoy.

If we want free education, oil subsidy, electricity subsidy etc. then we should be ready to pay higher taxes. Our tax revenue as percentage of GDP is less than 3%. South Africa is 23% of GDP.

We should question the Presidential aspirants on how they want to generate enough revenue to drive their vision. It is no longer business as usual,the oil windfall has fallen flat ( o ti lule).

We should return to the traditional method of funding which is by taxation.

It’s crazy for ASUU to insist that majority of parents who paid almost N1million per session for their children in private secondary schools, shouldn’t pay reasonable tuition in federal & state universities.

Fees are paid everywhere: even if you take student loan like here to fund your college education, you’re indebted & will pay it off over the years when you take up employment.

University education doesn’t come cheap as such, somebody will fund the quality we crave for .

But then, there are still a few issues to tackle before each university will be able to run at its own steam.

The Federal Government will have to loosen the noose from the necks of the Federal Universities by granting them some measures of autonomy in the areas of appointments, remunerations, administration, fiscal and monetary policies, revenue generation etc.

The current over centralisation is chocking and does not leave much room for creative ways of running a citadel of learning as it’s done in other parts of the world.

The University environment, as it is, are over regulated .