All APC presidential aspirants regroup for Tinubu @ Abuja, Hilton August 31

All the aspirants who participated in the last presidential convention would converge on Abuja next week.

The statement partly disclosed, “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC Presidential Aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, by 2 pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.”

Those expected at the parley also include a former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) were also listed among the aspirants expected at the meeting.

Others are the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; a former Ogun State governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun; a serving senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara Governor, Ahmad Sani; former Imo State Governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; fiery cleric, Tunde Bakare; Pastor and businessman, Dr Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

The aspirants ’ last outing together was the APC Presidential primary which was held at Eagle Square from June 7 to 10.