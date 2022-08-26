Atiku ready to meet ALL Wike’s demands, set to sign undertaking

Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in London as part of efforts to resolve the crisis with the governor.

Atiku has agreed to meet all demands. He will sign an undertaking on all the agreements.

Once he is able to meet them, the Wike group is ready to work with him. The details will be made known.”

Atiku pleaded with Wike to support him in the 2023 presidential election.

A close associate of the governor, said the former Vice-President had agreed to meet all the demands of Wike.

Earlier on Thursday in London, the United Kingdom, former President Olusegun Obasanjo met Wike in a move aimed at building broad support for the aspiration of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Besides Wike and Obi, allies of the Rivers State governor, including governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, were also at the meeting.

The relationship between Atiku and Wike worsened a few months ago after the PDP presidential primary, which was won by the former Vice-President.

Atiku reportedly shunned the recommendation of a PDP committee, which recommended Wike, who came second at the presidential primary, as the running mate.

Wike became resentful after Atiku chose the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

Although the PDP set up a panel to reconcile the two men, Wike insisted on the removal of the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The meeting of the peace committee comprising loyalists of Wike and Atiku ended in a deadlock in Port Harcourt on Friday as the former Vice-President’s men did not grant the request of the governor that Ayu should be removed.

It was also gathered that Atiku’s delegation rejected a demand that the PDP presidential candidate should serve one term if elected.

A highly reliable source at the meeting between Atiku and Wike in London, said the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintri, accompanied the former Vice-President to the meeting.

Although the source did not specify Wike’s requests, he said Atiku had agreed to meet all the demands of the governor.