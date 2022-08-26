Funke Akindele Shuns JJC Skillz’s overture…

Nollywood actress turned politician, Funke Akindele has celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday August 24, 2022.

So many congratulatory messages were sent to the mother of two and she even had a praise party in her home with some popular gospel artistes including Tope Alabi.

But the birthday shout-out from her estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, was definitely different.

With an emotion-laden rhythm, JJC Skillz shared a video of his wife and captioned it, “Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji 🎂@funkejenifaakindele I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations.🙏🏽 Today is your day 🥳 celebrate and live to the fullest 🤩Long life and prosperity.”

Unlike what obtained in previous birthday, Funke, who is the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, kept mute and didn’t acknowledge the greetings.

She has separated from JJC for a while now.

And insiders are saying, “It is a subtle, indirect approach to coming back.. She is not ready for all that “

The six-year-old union had been bedeviled with negative rumours for almost two years.

However, Rasheed Bello set the Internet on fire with the announcement in June that the marriage had crashed.

JJC, who married Funke in May 2016 at a private ceremony in London shared on Instagram:

“Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other

Mr Abdul Bello.”