Oba denies collecting money to confer Cheiftancy title on Za Zu Zeh

The Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, has justified why he conferred a chieftaincy title on the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

He debunked social media claims that he was paid to honour the famous artist and insisted that he is a monarch whom “God has blessed.

The ceremony coincided with the annual Tigbo Day, which saw Abass Akande Obesere perform and eulogise Portable at the occasion.

Portable is known for ‘notoriety’ in his words and actions.

Since the conferment of the chieftaincy title, some persons have questioned why the monarch found Portable worthy of the honour.

The monarch said that he never knew the famous artist until recently.

“I visited a school in my domain where I have gotten a report of misbehaviour among the pupils and students of the school. So, I went to the school to talk briefly with them. It was there that I was told that somebody called Portable was passing through my domain and was throwing money at people, and in the process, many got injured.

“Because of that, I summoned him to my palace, and he came twice, but I wasn’t at the palace when he came. So, one day, I was walking on the road, and I saw him driving; I called for him, and he immediately came with his boys, and they all prostrated on the road.”

The monarch also said the singer has his roots in Tigbo town and is well behaved.

“His mum is from Tigbo, and he too lives here; he presented himself as a responsible person, and we take him as that. Some people might have reservations about him, but even at that, he is our son.”

The monarch added that the singer had also shown readiness to be part of the celebration of ‘Tigbo day’.