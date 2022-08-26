Obasanjo’s for Obi, Woos Wike

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is said to be canvassing support for Peter Obi .

The former president is of the opinion that it is the turn of the southeast to be president and Obi is a competent politician.

Obasanjo has also reached out to the Wike’s camp in PDP, but associates of the Rivers governor reportedly prefers Bola Tinubu of APC .

A report indicates that former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has made a case for the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Confirming the meeting between Obasanjo and Wike on Thursday, August 25, a member of the Rivers governor’s camp, disclosed that the meeting was about the 2023 presidential election.

When asked by if there was a possibility of an Obi/Wike alliance, the source said: “Obasanjo is working on that, but many of us (Wike’s camp) prefer Tinubu.

Tinubu has a political structure and base. Obi doesn’t have a structure and base.

Obi’s candidacy will only rub off on PDP stronghold.”

Another close associate of the Rivers state governor said Obasanjo hinged his support for Obi on the need for the southeast to produce the next president.

The source stated: “You know Obasanjo; if he believes in something, he works for it. His presence at the meeting was to convince Wike to support Obi. He believes the Labour Party’s presidential candidate is competent.”