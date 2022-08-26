Police Arrest 3 Over Murder of Bauchi Lawmaker, Retired Senior Cop

By Felix Mordi

The Force Intelligence Bureau-Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) has recovered a total of 27 firearms, including 10 AK rifles, a G3 rifle, eight Pump Action guns, three locally-made pistols, three English double-barrelled guns, 633 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, 8 expended cartridges, and one cutlass from suspects in its recent mop operations.

The suspects, comprising murderers, kidnappers and gunrunners, were smoked out of their various hideouts and are currently in police net.

Among the culprits, according to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press release, were three members of a notorious and deadly kidnap syndicate whose criminal record of activities revealed their serial robbery and murderous acts in Bauchi axis.

They, were arrested for being responsible for the August, 2020 gruesome murder of a Bauchi State Assembly lawmaker, Hon. Musa Mante, whose two wives and a one-year-old daughter, were kidnapped in the the incident.

Other victims of syndicate were one Mallam Dahiru Suleiman, and a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Garkuwa, both also murdered in cold blood.

In their confessions for the killing of the retired cop, the suspects said he practical posed himself as a clog in the wheel of their operations while in service.

The onslaught, Adejobi said, followed a charge on the tactical and operational squads by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on the need to ensure that cases were investigated to a justifiable and reasonable conclusion.

He named the suspects as Hashimu Galadima (aka Kan-Wuka), aged 48; Abdulwahab Alhassan, (aka Emeka), aged 31, and Abdulwahab Ahmed, (aka Dan-Mama) aged 35.

In another development, 11 suspected members of Aiye Confraternity were arrested

in Ekpoma, Edo State, following reports on their nefarious activities within the area.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Okosun Pascal; Michael Ehineboh, 24; 22 Aneto Israel, 22; Destiny Uhomogiwan, 22; 20 Bello Sunday, 20; Eramoh Akhere, 27; Osagie Adamson, 22; Okoruwa Christian, 24 and Edoghogho Wellington, 24(all 9 from Esan LGA of Edo State).

Others were Momoh Kingsley, 20 from Estako West LGA of Edo State, and Chukwu Chukwuemeka, 24, from Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, all of whom, according to the FPRO, were university undergraduates.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects were two AK-47 rifles; three Pump Action guns: one locally-made pistol, two AK-47 magazines; 22 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; 17 rounds of 5.56mm K2 ammunition and three live cartridges.

Also arrested by operatives of the FIB-IRT were the trio of Murtala Ibrahim, aged 37; Suleiman Rabiu, aged 28, and Surajo Sani (aka Mandula),aged 39.

They were said to have been involved in the criminal act of kidnapping, as well as availing other notorious kidnap gangs with information on who to abduct.

The suspects, who operated within Yankwani and Kurami towns in Bakori LGA of Katsina State, were responsible for the kidnap of a man, his wife and two children from whom they obtained a ransom of 30 million Naira.

“An escapee of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, in June 2022, one Abdulrazak Isah, 27, from Ondo State, who was convicted to life imprisonment for murder in 2013 and had spent 10 years prior to his escape from the detention facility, was arrested at Tafa LGA of Kaduna State for stealing an iPad and a computer monitor from a hotel in Sabon Wuse, Niger State. The suspect thereafter sold the monitor for N5,000 and the iPad for N10,000, before his arrest”, Adejobi disclosed.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has, again, assured well-meaning members of the society, who are stakeholders in security, of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring that all criminal suspects are dealt the full blow of the law upon arrest.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations”, the statement concluded.