Reactions as Za Zuh Zeh Portable, gets Chieftaincy Title In Ogun

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has continued to thrive despite his bad reputation.

The town of Tigbo in Aworiland has awarded the “Zazu ze crooner” the Chieftaincy title ‘Amuludun’.

The charitable artist was seen dispersing cash to neighbors in a video posted on his Instagram page.

The news which has created series of responses from online users. Some made fun of him, While others gave him kudos for his recent success.

Mainwhle, The Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, has justified why he conferred a chieftaincy title on the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Monday.

The traditional ruler said on Tuesday that he honoured the famous Nigerian hip-pop singer with a chieftaincy title over his respectful act.

The monarch added that people’s account of his (Portable’s) person differed from what he saw when he met the singer.

Portable, as fondly called, has shared photos and videos of his coronation as the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori land on social media

The Zazu crooner announced on Monday.

He said he will now be known and addressed as “Chief Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland.”