UI of Ilesa takes off, Gov reveals reasons for upgrade, appoints Committee..see list

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state on Wednesday inaugurated the committee for the Implementation committee of the upgrade of the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full fledged university.

While addressing the committee members at Excos Chamber of the Osun state government Secretariat, Osogbo, the Osun state capital, Oyetola noted that the goal of his administration is to increase access to quality and equitable education at all levels to empower Osun citizens to realize their full potential.

He added that the government have constantly collaborated with the private sector and other key stakeholders as well as supporting initiatives geared towards improving the education system.

“The idea of this University, therefore, has become necessary to further expand access to qualitative education, among other opportunities, for our young population.

“The decision to upgrade the College of Education, Ilesa, I must note, is not a product of mere fanciful effort, but one that is a product of thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture of deep engagement for which this administration is noted.

Among others,

we also took into copious consideration, the College of Education, its existing infrastructural and human resource assets as the State’s oldest College of Education, Oyetola said.

Speaking on the conversion of the college to a university status, the Governor said that the university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative university that would be funded through a mix of sources such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the State.

“I wish to emphasise that equally important to us is a demonstration of the self-sustainability of the University and the continued support of all critical stakeholders, considering the current and future economic outlook of the State.

“As evident from their rich profile, the membership of the Implementation Committee is made of highly-eminent academics and professionals who will bring to bear their unique and diverse experience in actualizing our objectives for the upgrade of the College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged University.

“Going by the quality, experience, network, and exposure of all members of the Committee and KPMG, I do not doubt that our State would benefit significantly.

Oyetola, who lauded the Owa Obokun of Ijesa, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, Ijesa stakeholders for their commitment, also appreciated the Osun State House of Assembly for promptness in passing the bill for the upgrade of the College.

Earlier in a remark, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Charles Akinola noted that the team was carefully selected towards achieving results.

In an acceptance speech, Chairman of the implementation committee, Professor Olu Aina pledged the resolve of the committee to deliver.

Aina seized the opportunity to appeal to the federal government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to resolve their differences so as to end the ongoing strike which had kept University students at home for more than six months.

The newly-inaugurated Committee chaired by a renowned educationist, Prof. Oluremi Aina, has former Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Prof. Labo Popoola, a former Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University, Prof. Yemisi Obilade; a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Lead City University, Prof. Jide Owoeye, Pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Prof. Sola Akinrinade, Professor of English Language and Applied Linguistics, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun and Mr. Rasheed Sarumi.