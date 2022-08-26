Veteran journalist condemns Nigerian politicians for meeting abroad

On her part, a veteran journalist and Chief Executive Officer of Arise TV, Ijeoma Nwogwuwgwu, has condemned Nigerian politicians for having meetings outside the country.

Nwogwugwu wrote on her Instagram page: “It is really disheartening that Nigerian politicians are jetting thousands of miles away to negotiate possible alliances.

Couldn’t these meetings have all been held back home?

More significantly, Peter Obi who has tried to sell himself as distinct from the rest, is no different.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about self-interest and not what is best for Nigeria. Sometimes, I often wonder why we kill ourselves and lose precious sleep over these politicians.

They’re all the same…. Selfish, desperate, insincere, lying bunch.” Obasanjo, Wike, Peter Obi, PDP governors meet in London Earlier, Obasanjo, Obi and Wike held a meeting in London, which was also attended by some governors on the platform of the PDP.

They were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Wike-Tinubu meeting, list of PDP, APC governors in attendance revealed Other politicians in attendance are former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, and Senator Olaka Nwogu from Rivers.