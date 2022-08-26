Wike’s glorious moments …Obasanjo, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi courting beautiful bride

The the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike is the man to see, a power broker, a big time horse trader !

Wike is trending. He is the buzz word, and momentum of Nigeria’s politics seems to revolve around him, at least for now.

He is savouring the moment, getting noticed, here and there.

Facts are on the streets that he is the beautiful political bride of the season.

Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in London as part of efforts to resolve the crisis with the governor.

Earlier on Thursday in London, the United Kingdom, former President Olusegun Obasanjo met Wike in a move aimed at building broad support for the aspiration of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Besides Wike and Obi, allies of the Rivers State governor, including governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, were also at the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, The PUNCH learnt that the associates of the Rivers governor expressed their preferences for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over Obi.

Wike and the ex-Lagos State governor had met in London on Monday.

The former APC running mate placeholder, Ibrahim Masari, on Wednesday confirmed that Tinubu met Wike, adding that they would continue to meet in due course.

“The meeting was basically on the 2023 presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with Governor Nyesom Wike. He will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God,’