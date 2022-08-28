2 die, 5 rescued from Abuja shopping mall collapse..tales of trapped ones

Two persons have been confirmed dead on Friday and five rescued after a two-storey building collapsed in Kubwa Satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed at Hamza Abdullahi Street Off Gado Nasco Road, at about 11:30 pm on Thursday.

The two victims were a gateman identified only as Mr Abdullahi and a tiller; identified only as Mr Bolaji, who was also trapped in the rubble and confirmed dead on Friday. Abdullahi reportedly died at 6:30 pm on Friday, while Bolaji was found dead two hours after.

Five of the victims were rescued by a joint task force of operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, and some residents.

Several people were trapped as a shopping mall in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja collapses in the early hours of Friday.

The shopping mall is close to Aso Savings & Loans Bank.

Hafeez Olayinka, one of the victims rescued from a collapsed building in Kubwa, Abuja, on Friday morning, has said he was trapped for hours.

Olayinka, who returned to the site of the incident after being treated at the hospital, told newsmen that he arrived at the collapsed building on Monday.

“I alongside others were trapped since Thursday night. I have been here since Monday to fix up some things in the building. At about 11:30 pm on Thursday, we noticed that the building was collapsing, and we tried to escape but we couldn’t five of us we were rescued this morning, and they took us to the hospital,” he said.

Ms Pricillia Christopher, a resident, said she was in bed when the building caved in on Thursday night.

“I was sleeping and suddenly heard a loud sound around 11:30pm. The building is just behind the place I stay. I learnt there was no cracks. It just collapsed,” she said.

In a statement, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel, said, “NEMA was alerted about the incident around 1:am this morning. The Head of NEMA Abuja Operations Office, immediately mobilised First Responders including FCT Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service, Civil Defense (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Police to the site.

“Four people have been rescued so far. Two other persons are said to be trapped under the rubbles. NEMA rescue team presently at the site coordinating the Response. Equipment deployed are excavators, graders, cutters, etc.