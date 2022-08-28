Defeated PDP’s Presidential aspirants regroup

A foremost presidential aspirants under the aegis of People Democratic Party has mentioned regroup effort by those who contested at the last primary where Atiku emerged.

“The duty of every responsible party man or woman is to work hard for the victory of your political party.

This is the reason some of us, former Presidential aspirants of PDP, have come together to work on the unity of members of our party and find amicable settlement of all burning issues.

I was honored to host our first meeting at The Penthouse in Lagos.

Mrs Tari Oliver

Charles Ugwu

Chikwendu Kalu

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and others from different parts of Nigerian have established lines of communications with our party elders and stakeholders.

Thereafter, the team also visited our very dear Leader, former GOVERNOR AYODELE PETER FAYOSE who is presently recuperating from a major surgery