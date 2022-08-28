Lagos State deputy on PDP’s ticket trending

Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde popularly known as Funke Akindele or Jenifa is a famous Nigerian actress, comedian and producer.

She was born on August 24, 1977 in Ikorodu, Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria. She is currently 45 years old (1977-2022).

Funke Akindele is the second of three children, two girls and a boy. Her mother is a medical doctor while her father is a retired school principal.

Funke Akindele attended her primary and secondary school education at Grace Children School, Gbagada in Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria where she obtained both her First School Leaving Certificate and West African Senior School Certificate.

After completing her secondary education, Funke Akindele proceeded to the Ogun State Polytechnic also known as Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication. After which she proceeded to the University of Lagos and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law.

Funke Akindele started her acting career in 1998 where she played Bisi in the popular United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) sponsored sitcorn I Need to Know.

In 2008, she featured in the movie titled Jenifa. She played the lead character alongside Fisayo Ajisola, Falz, Juliana Olayode, and Aderounmu Adejumoke.

In 2019, she made her directorial debut in the political drama film, Your Excellency.

Funke Akindele was nominated as the Lagos deputy governorship candidate under Peoples Democratic Party (Nigeria) in the upcoming 2023 elections.

She got married to a Nigerian rapper JJC Skillz in London in May 2016.

In December 2018, she gave birth to Twin boys.

Funke Akindele in the course of her acting career has acted alongside top Nollywood actors and actresses like Zubby Michael, Ken Erics, Sam Dede, Gentle Jack, Chioma Chukwuka, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo, amongst others.

She has acted in movies like Chief Daddy, Akandu, Agbefo, Apaadi, Dwindle, Egun, etc.

She has garnered over 15 Million followers