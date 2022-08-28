Man, 25, Kills Stepmother, Injures Father in Katsina

By Felix Mordi

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Katsina State for killing his stepmother over a misunderstanding.

The suspect, Najib Shehu, allegedly committed the heinous crime at their Ambassador Quarters, Katsina, at about 4:00pm on August 18, 2022.

He was said to have ran into the kitchen, armed himself with a pestle with which he severally hit the victim, 60-year-old Asiya Mohammed, on the head.

Najib did not stop at that; he descended on his father and, in the same manner he dealt with his stepmother, hit him severally on both legs with the pestle, leading to his sustenance of fractures of the legs.

Asiya, the state police command stated in a press release issued by its spokesman (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, was rushed to a hospital where she was certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.

The suspect, the PPRO said, has been arrested and has confessed to committing the crime, stating further that pestle has been recovered, to be tendered in court as an exhibit.