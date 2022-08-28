NBC suspends shutdown of debtor broadcast stations

The National Broadcasting Commission Friday suspend the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations all over the country temporarily.

The regulatory agency said that the decision to suspend its initial shutdown of the indebted stations followed the responses received from the affected stations.

The NBC Director General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday.

It was reported that NBC directed 52 broadcast outfits, including the African Independent Television, Silverbird Television and the broadcasting corporations run by various state governments to shut down their operations.

NBC hinged its directive on debts incurred by the broadcasting organisations amounting to at least N2.6bn.

But in a statement on Friday, Ilelah maintained that positive responses received from the debtor licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry was responsible for the temporary suspension.

Earlier in the week, Activists warn that the suspension would be challenged in Law Court :

NBC, l plead with you, CLOSE DOWN all private radio and tv stations. Let’s have only NTA. Una hear? From all indications, the NBC is acting out a script but in case the DG of the outfit was not aware, in 1993, when Babangida tried similar nonsense with the promulgation of the Newspapers Registration Decree 43 of 1993, akin to what NBC is surreptitiously doing now, l successfully challenged the Decree in court and stopped Babangida’s shenanigans. If IBB failed, the NBC won’t succeed now.

Few years ago, it surreptitiously got an amendment to its Act, mandating all private stations to pay to it, 2.5 per cent of their gross earnings! From private business o. Just yesterday, the NBC served a demand notice on all private stations, to pay this amount. This was coming in the heels of last week’s revocation of operating licensing of 52 stations for failure to pay license renewal fees running into millions of Naira. One station was alleged to be owing N300million. Yet, same NBC simultaneously want their 2.5 per cent gross earnings. It’s obvious this is not a coincidence. Reason l sarcastically asked the NBC to close down all private stations and leave us with NTA. I want to assure the NBC that this is a battle it can’t win. The matter would be legally challenged in court.