Police IG Suspends 2 Female Officer over Viral Hot TikTok Video

The have put two Supernumerary police officers under suspension with immediate effect.

Obaze Blessing and Obaze Emmanuella Uju are said to have featured in sexy video in which is now trending and viral !

The police authorities accused them of several infractions including violation of ethic standards, impersonation among others.

The two officers GWG reports had trended recently after their enchanting videos were uploaded to Tik Tok and other video sharing channels.

The police said it was particularly embarrassed by their appearance in police uniforms and with that appearing on ranks above their assigned ranks.

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the officers breached the social media policy of the police.

”By the combined effects of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY),2013 was established solely to complement the services of regular Police Officers when needed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Multi-National Companies, and Banks who make requests and upon approval pay for their training and cover their emoluments for the period of their engagement. (Sections 21-24 of the Police Act, 2020).

It is equally important to mention that in line with Section 25 (2) (3) of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013 issued by the Inspector-General of Police (Guidelines for SPYs), the mode of dressing of SPY police mandates its SPY officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police not to wear uniforms. Similarly, extant laws delineate the Supernumerary uniform. It states that they must be on their approved uniform, ash coloured shirt with “SPY” inscriptions all over, over black with shoulder badge carrying the word “SUPERNUMERARY”. Supernumerary Officers adorning police black, neon blue or camouflage uniforms run afoul of the law and would be adequately sanctioned.

The suspended supernumerary officers – Obaze Blessing with SPY number 5709, and Obaze Emmanuella Uju with SPY number 5708, adorned themselves in conventional police officers’ uniforms contrary to the code regulating the SPY service. One of them similarly adorned the rank of Superintendent of Police which is contrary to extant laws. Above all, they portrayed themselves in the viral video and other videos as undisciplined and unprofessional, in contravention of the Police Social Media Policy, with acts glorifying ill-gotten wealth and ill-morals, which has received wide condemnation from members of the public.”

Adejobi called on all supernumerary officers to adhere strictly with extant laws as strict sanctions would apply to erring officers. The Force is similarly revisiting other matters of infractions against members of the Supernumerary Police with a view to handing out necessary sanctions to other defaulters