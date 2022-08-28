Tinubu reacts as Buhari reveals candidates he will support

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All progressive Congress,APC has showered praise on President Buhari as he reveals candidate he will support in the forth coming elections.

Tinubu made these remarks on Saturday in Abuja, while receiving members of the APC national working committee (NWC) at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office.

He praised Buhari’s bravery as a leader and praised him for taking the stand.

“I think it’s great that Mr. President made that statement a few days ago.

” As the head of our party, you should be strong, clear, direct, and unafraid of taking risks.

” We ought to give the President praise for making such a statement.

“Because of his unwavering dedication and dedication to the party. And for being an authentic leader of the party,” Tinubu remarked.