Veteran Actor, Fadeyi Oloro begs for hospital bill, says: Nature of illness unknown

Veteran actor, Ojo Arowosafe, aka Fadeyi Oloro, is once again calling on Nigerians to help him financially in order to take care of his health.

The ailing actor told Said “Nigerians should help me. Everything needed for me to be in a healthy state requires money.

Fadeyi maintained that the nature of his illness is still not known. He said, “I really don’t know the nature of the illness.

“However, I intend going for a ‘general test’, so they can ascertain the drugs to give me, instead of just giving me any kind of drugs. If people see me now, they will pity me. I am supposed to go to a hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, but there is no money.”

On the amount needed to cover his health bills, the actor, who often acts as a native doctor, said, “I don’t know how much will be needed at the hospital, so I don’t want to give an exact figure. I don’t want people to think I am fraudulent.”

“I am getting better with the support of people, but I have not fully recovered. That is why I am pleading with Nigerians across all walks of life who I have impacted in one way or the other to help me.”

Fadeyi also noted that though he has not got enough help, he will not cast aspersions on associations in the industry. He said, “Everyone has different things they are battling with. I don’t want it to seem like I am insulting members of our association of actors.

Though I did not get the kind of support I would have wanted, some individuals called me to greet me once in a while. I don’t blame them because they are going through different things.”