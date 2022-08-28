Wike Reveals What Transpired In London

Governor Nyesom Wike, has explained what transpired in London during their meetings with former president Olusegun Obasanjo with the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“What we are talking about is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not a parochial thing – being centred on a person or group of persons,” the governor said on Friday at the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport following his arrival in the country.

“We believe that what is going on will be in the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day. Consultation is still ongoing. Nothing we have said now has been concretised. Discussions are going on,” he said

According to the former minister, nothing can deter his camp from saving Nigeria from some leaders who only want to turn political offices into a family business.

“Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody. Somebody finishes eight years as governor, he brings his own son to be governor, brings his son to go to National Assembly?” the governor asked.

He added that “it is only in this part of the world that you can see that. When we are talking about poverty everywhere? These are people who do not mean well for Nigeria.”

He is, however, optimistic “that with the consultations that are ongoing, it will be a thing of the past”.

“No amount of insults, blackmail can deter us from doing the right thing. So, we are poised for it and there will be no going back,” Wike maintained.

The Rivers governor touched down at the airport alongside Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State who were with him during his London trip