A joke turning reality: Amaka ‘Evicted’ From BBNaija !

August 30, 2022

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Amaka, has been evicted from the show, following a nomination twist in the house on Monday evening.

Big Brother had asked all the housemates to nominate two fellow contestants for immediate .

Biggie announced the eviction to the housemates at the lounge, following their nominations.

However, fans noted that the eviction might be fake, because she wasn’t called to the stage for a final talk with Ebuka.

But if the eviction turned out to be real, Amaka will become the eighth housemate to be evicted from the show.

