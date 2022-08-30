ASUU declares comprehensive, indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has declared a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike, citing the alleged failure of the Federal Government to frontally address its demands.

The leadership of the union noted that the indefinite strike took effect from 12.01am on Monday.

ASUU took the decision at the end of an emergency National Executive Council meeting at the ASUU secretariat located at the University of Abuja on Monday.

“In view of the foregoing, and following extensive deliberations on Government’s response to the resolution of 14th February, 2022 so far, NEC concluded that the demands of the Union had not been satisfactorily addressed.

“Consequently, NEC resolved to transmute the roll-over strike to a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022,” ASUU said in a statement signed by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday night in Abuja.

The union said it remained focused on the full implementation of the 23rd December, 2020 Memorandum of Action for quick restoration of industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities.

It also said it remained opened to reasonable engagements as it had always done.

“NEC acknowledged with appreciation past and current efforts by eminent Nigerians and groups to mediate in the lingering crisis.

“Our Union remains open to reasonable engagements as we have always done. However, ASUU remains focused on the full implementation of the 23rd December, 2020 Memorandum of Action for quick restoration of industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities,” ASUU said in the statement.

The ASUU NEC regretted that the union had experienced a lot of deceit of the highest level in the last five and half years as the Federal Government engaged ASUU in fruitless and unending negotiation without a display of utmost fidelity.