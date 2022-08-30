Espectedly, Shekarau finally defects to PDP

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau announced his defection at a grand ceremony at his residence in Kano on Monday, graced by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; PDP National Chairman, Iyochia Ayu, and other party stakeholders.

The senator said he had already written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the NNPP offices at the national, state, local government, and ward levels informing them of his decision to quit the party.