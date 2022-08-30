Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Espectedly, Shekarau finally defects to PDP

August 30, 2022

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau announced his defection at a grand ceremony at his residence in Kano on Monday, graced by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; PDP National Chairman, Iyochia Ayu, and other party stakeholders.

The senator said he had already written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the NNPP offices at the national, state, local government, and ward levels informing them of his decision to quit the party.

