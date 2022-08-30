Flood wreaks havoc in Makurdi ,Houses submerged, property destroyed

Several homes and business places have been submerged in Makurdi, Benue State capital, following days of rainfall and the resultant flood that has left hundreds of families displaced and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

The daily torrential rain, which caused the flooding of several communities in the town, including the Ishaya Bakut axis, Achussa, Idye, Naka Road, Wadata rice mill, Angwan Jukun communities, among others, have forced helpless families out of their homes, while many were trapped in their residences and unable to vacate their flooded houses.

The devastation came three weeks after the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, appealed to residents in the town and other communities on flood prone areas to vacate such areas to safer places, following earlier warning by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) of the impending flood.

Dr. Shior, who led his team to assess the damage caused by the flood blamed blocked water channels and drainages as well as the erection of illegal structures on water routes for largely being responsible for the disaster.

He appealed to residents to immediately embark on the clearing of blocked drainages, “while those who are living in areas that are prone to flood should immediately vacate to safer places before it is too late.